Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.04.

Fortis stock opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.26%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

