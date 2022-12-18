Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FCAX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,316. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

