Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

