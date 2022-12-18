FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

