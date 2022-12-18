FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

