FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $342.51 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $342.51 million and $448,896.96 worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

