FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 104,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

FVCBankcorp stock remained flat at $19.11 during midday trading on Friday. 136,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Shares of FVCBankcorp are scheduled to split on Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp

In related news, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Patricia A. Ferrick sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $115,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Duber purchased 2,585 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,993.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,046 shares of company stock worth $539,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

