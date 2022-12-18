FY2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Raised by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

