G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,423.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021791 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.