Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 20.9 %

NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 25,214,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,234. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $801.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of -0.73.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.