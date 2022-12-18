Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 1,963,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,774. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

