Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.
Garmin Stock Performance
GRMN stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 1,963,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,774. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Garmin
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
