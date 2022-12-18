General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

