General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.2% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in General Motors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

