Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $489,270.11 and approximately $11.04 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

