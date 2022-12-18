Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Consumer Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GACQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 94.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 61,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GACQ remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. 3,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,090. Global Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.