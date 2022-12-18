Golden Goose Reaches Market Cap of $94,874.93 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $94,874.93 and approximately $1,831.76 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

