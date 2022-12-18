Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 14.9 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
