Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

