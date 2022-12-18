Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 238,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 138,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.32.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

