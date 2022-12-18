Grassi Investment Management Has $6.30 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $101.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.