Grassi Investment Management Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $225,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 594.4% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

