Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 283,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $101,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

