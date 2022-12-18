Grin Market Capitalization Hits $7.05 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $935,912.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,757.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00384168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00866210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00610445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00265981 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

