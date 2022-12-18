Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 410,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

