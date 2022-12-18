Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 15.9% in November

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.2 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 2,541,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

