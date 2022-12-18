Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

HE opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

