HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14).

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $32.64 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,439,388. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.