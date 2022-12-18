Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $737,656,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.