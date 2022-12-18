Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 9% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $853.98 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,261.455765 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04383468 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,481,603.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

