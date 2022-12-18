Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 5.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 5,156,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading

