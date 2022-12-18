Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Hess by 14.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Hess by 11.1% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.01. 3,025,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,866. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

