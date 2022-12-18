HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $797,616.96

HI (HI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $797,616.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00219926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02536866 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $562,597.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.