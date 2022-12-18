HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.