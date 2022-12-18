HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.