Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $1.58

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00009443 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.87 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.6211978 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $34,060,280.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

