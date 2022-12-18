Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.30 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $114.30 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.69 or 0.00051994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00259607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00082446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,159,894 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

