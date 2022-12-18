Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 51,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,659,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,429. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

