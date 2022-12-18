Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.79. 2,909,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,250. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.