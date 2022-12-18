Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

