Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 888,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,688. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.