Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immix Biopharma Trading Down 4.1 %
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
