Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $238.25 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $238.25 million and $3.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002503 BTC on exchanges.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
