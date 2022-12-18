Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 504,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 297,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 48,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,267. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

