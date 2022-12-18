IndiGG (INDI) One Day Volume Hits $81,206.79

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $81,206.79 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.