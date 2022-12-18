Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Tops $103.19 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.19 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00008428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

