InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.