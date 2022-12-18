InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT remained flat at $1.37 during trading hours on Friday. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,394. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

