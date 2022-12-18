Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,992.28 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,732 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,867,592 shares in the company, valued at $41,480,581.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 39,200 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

