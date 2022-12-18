Insider Selling: Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) CFO Sells $75,567.76 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV opened at $52.30 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enovis

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

