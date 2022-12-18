Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $30,577.50 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,679,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,017,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76.

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

