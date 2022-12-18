Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

