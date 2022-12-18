Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
