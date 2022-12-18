Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of INUV opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Inuvo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.