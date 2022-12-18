Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

